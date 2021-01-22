Sevilla Locks Down Almost 40 Municipalities This Weekend.

The Andalucían region of Sevilla will close the borders on almost 40 of its municipalities this weekend. The perimeter closure now covers a total of 39 localities, with another 16 that are very close to passing the highest level of risk which means everything would be forced to close except essential services.

-- Advertisement --



The list of municipalities in the province of Sevilla grows day by day that exceeds the limits set by the Andalucían government. The incidence rates of 500 and 1,000 recent cases per 100,000 inhabitants have risen sharply over the last week and therefore new restrictions that limit the mobility and closure of the hotel and retail businesses are being imposed.

More than 600,000 Sevillians will be confined to their municipalities as of 00.01am Sunday, Jan. 24. Today, Friday, another 13 towns in the province of Sevilla have now reported more than 500 cases of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants and therefore they must also comply with the measures decreed by the Andalucían Government to try to stop the advance of this third wave of the virus.

Among the new 13 municipalities that have passed the set limits, Utrera stands out, the fourth town in the province in population volume, together with Mairena del Aljarafe, San Juan de Aznalfarache, Castilleja de Guzmán, Castilleja de la Cuesta, Casariche, El Saucejo, Lantejuela, La Roda de Andalucía, La Rinconada, Cantillana, Castilblanco de los Arroyos and San Nicolás del Puerto, where the rate of 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants has even been exceeded.

In addition to border closure, they will have to keep non-essential activities closed, like the hospitality industry, except for home delivery.

The new restrictions will be legally validated this Friday when the extraordinary Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) is published that includes the application of the restrictive measures that prohibit leaving the municipality, unless for essential reasons, in these new locations from 00.00 hours on Saturday, January 23 until at least February 6. This means that from 00.01am on Sunday, January 24, the new measures are in place. The Board will review these measures 14 days after their entry into service, they said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sevilla Locks Down Almost 40 Municipalities This Weekend”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.