Rigorous cleaning in Mojacar

OWING to the sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Mojacar has stepped up cleaning and disinfecting heavily-transited areas.

The local government has focused on rigorous cleaning throughout the pandemic but recently decided to readopt the additional measures carried out during the previous lockdown period.

This could later involve assistance from the Levante fire brigade’s large-capacity vehicles, although at present the town hall is using a 2,500-litre cistern lorry to disinfect with sodium hypochlorite. Harmless to people and animals, this is an effective decontaminant.

The cistern is already at work in Mojacar areas like banks, supermarkets, pharmacies, bus-stops and the post-office which are much-visited by members of public.

The town hall will continue with these extra measures for as long as the State of Alarm lasts in its bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, municipal sources said.

