Second inoculations

THE second dose of Covid-19 vaccine was administered to residents and staff of the Calvia a LLar residential home and further good news was that all of the PCR tests taken during that week came up as negative.

-- Advertisement --



More beds

IT has been announced by the Balearic Ministry of Health that a further 20 beds have been installed at Palma’s Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in order to try to cope with the continued arrival of new coronavirus patients.

No go

DESPITE the fact that the military base on the summit of Puig Major in Escorca is no longer of national importance for dealing with the ‘Russian Threat’, a request for access to the area to be granted to the general public has been refused.

Shocking event

OFFICERS from the National Police were on hand when a construction worker suffered a serious electric shock at a building site just a few metres away from the police station in Palma and gave him immediate assistance before an ambulance arrived.

Confinement

SENIOR medical officials have called for two-week lockdown in Mallorca in order to reduce the strain on facilities and also to help halt the spread of the coronavirus because otherwise they believe that the health system could collapse.

Unbelievable

A BAR on the beachfront in Deia suddenly opened last Sunday in breach of regulations, serving drinks to people not wearing masks and playing loud music which prompted local residents to complain and the Guardia Civil to arrive to close everything down.

Motorised

IT appears that if people want to demonstrate against any matter in the streets of Mallorca that the Council is likely to only allow this if the demonstrators are in cars which means that the number who can attend will be restricted and separated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Recent news in brief from around Mallorca”.