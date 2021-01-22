PRESIDENT BIDEN Has Removed Donald Trump’s Diet Coke Button from his desk



In photos of Joe Biden sitting at that very same desk since he took office in the White House, the button is nowhere to be seen, leading observers to suggest that Mr Biden has had the said button removed.

When Donald Trump was President, apparently he had a button on his Resolute desk that he could press whenever he was thirsty, and an aide would bring him a Diet Coke on a silver platter.

In his 2019 book, Team of Vipers, Chris Sims, a former White House aide wrote about Trump’s Diet Coke button, revealing how the President would act very serious and make visitors believe the button was linked to the country’s nuclear weapons arsenal.

Then, wrote Mr Sims, “Out of nowhere, he’d suddenly press the button. Not sure what to do, guests would look at one another with raised eyebrows. Moments later, a steward would enter the room carrying a glass filled with Diet Coke on a silver platter, and Trump would burst out laughing”.

According to The Washington Post, Mr Biden is a lover of Coke Zero, so he may have to install his own button now.

