Policia Nacional Officer Run Over by Getaway Car in Andalucian City

DRAMATIC scenes shocked residents in the small Andalucian city of Ecija as a Policia Nacional officer was run over by a getaway car in broad daylight.

At 2:30 PM on Friday (January 22nd), Policia Nacional officers were in hot pursuit of a getaway car through the centre of Ecija, a scenic Andalucian city about 85 kilometres east of Seville.

According to local media reports, it is understood that the getaway car’s two drivers had fled the scene from an armed robbery or bank hold-up. For reasons yet to be disclosed, Policia Nacional is treating the case as a “secret” investigation according to Seville’s press.

When the vehicle crashed on Ecija’s busy Avenida Miguel de Cervantes, the car ran over a Policia Nacional officer in its desperate attempt to flee the scene. Eyewitness reports say that officers fired their guns into the air as a warning to the brazen criminals, alarming locals of the usually placid city.

Two men were arrested, while the wounded officer was rushed to the hospital. He has reportedly been discharged already, fortunately having only suffered mild injuries in the shocking incident.

While little has been disclosed about this ongoing incident, it is possible that the criminals had travelled to Ecija from nearby Seville in order to carry out their crime. According to local knowledge, it is not uncommon for criminals from the Andalucian capital to travel to provincial areas to carry out their crimes due to a lesser police presence than their densely populated home city. It can be seen as a similar phenomenon to the widely reported “county lines” drug gangs operating from major British cities across the countryside.

