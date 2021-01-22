Police rescue woman suffering from hypothermia in her own home

LOCAL POLICE in Lora del Rio, Sevilla, rescued an 85-year-old woman who was found on the floor of her home with symptoms of hypothermia.

The police were alerted by the woman’s social assistant who had attempted repeatedly to contact her but had not got an answer.

She told the police that she was worried that something may have happened to the elderly woman. The officers immediately went to the address that the social assistant had provided and through the window they were able to see the woman lying on the floor. They initially feared that she was dead, but they realised she was showing signs of life although she was visibly shivering.

One of the officers tried to force the door open while another attempted to access the house via the outdoor patios. He eventually managed to do so, opening the door from the inside so that he could then cover the woman, who was showing symptoms of hypothermia, with a blanket.

Guardia Civil and paramedics were also called to the scene and between them they carried the woman out to the ambulance to be taken to the health centre. From there she was later taken to the Virgen Macarena Hospital for treatment and is reported to have made a full recovery.

