Police Break Up Wedding With 400 Guests Caught Hiding Behind Boarded Up Windows at School.



Officers acting on a tip-off visited a school in Stamford Hill, north London at around 9.15pm to find a ‘large party’ taking place, according to a Metropolitan Police statement. The building’s windows had apparently been covered to stop people seeing inside and many guests literally fled as police arrived, the force said.

-- Advertisement --



The wedding organisers now face a potential fine of £10,000 – five other people have already been hit with £200 fixed penalty notices. Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett said: “This was a completely unacceptable breach of the law, which is very clearly in place to save lives and protect the NHS.

“An NHS that is under considerable pressure at a time when Covid 19 has killed nearly 100,000 people. This is a deadly and very dangerous disease. We can all see that and we must act responsibly. People across the country are making sacrifices by cancelling or postponing weddings and other celebrations and there is no excuse for this type of behaviour. My officers are working tirelessly with the community and we will not hesitate to take enforcement action if that is required to keep people safe.”

Philip Glanville, the mayor of Hackney, said: “I am deeply disappointed that events of this nature are still happening in Stamford Hill, despite the very grave pandemic situation we find ourselves in, and the number of lives that have already been lost in the Charedi community and across the borough.

“We support the police in taking such rapid and firm action. We had already written to venues including Yesodey Hatorah School reminding them of the regulations and are shocked that they are continuing to breach them. Whilst we appreciate the central role that weddings play in the life of all our communities, the current regulations are there to protect everyone.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Break Up Wedding With 400 Guests Caught Hiding Behind Boarded Up Windows at School”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.