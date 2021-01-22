PHILIPPINES Police Chief Faces Sack Over Botched Rape Investigation into the alleged rape and murder of an air stewardess
In a high-profile case in the Philippines, an order has reportedly been made for the removal of Makati Police Chief Colonel Harold Depositar, who is in charge of the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a 23-year-old air stewardess on New Year’s Eve.
Christine Dacera was found dead after a party in a hotel room in Makati, a suburb of the Philippines capital Manila, and initial police investigations ended with three men being arrested on suspicion of Dacera’s rape and murder, but the men have since been released from custody without being charged.
Depositar has come under fire from all angles for the way his department has handled the case, after officers initially, on January 4, issued a statement saying they had solved the death, with three suspects in custody, and nine more still at large.
It has come to light that before an official medical examination and report had been made, Colonel Depositar confirmed they had “already filed a rape with homicide” case.
The story went viral on social media, with many questioning what the girl was doing alone in a hotel room, partying with 12 men, with Philippines General Sinas calling on the nine suspects at large to surrender within 72 hours or “we will hunt you down using force if necessary”.
Manny Pacquiao, the legendary Filipino boxing champion, now a Senator, who is tipped to run for president in 2022, had offered a reward of US$10,400 (£7.600) for information related to the death and said the case was another example of why the death penalty should be brought back in the Philippines.
