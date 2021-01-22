UK specialist retailer Pets at Home with more than 450 stores seems to be riding the Covid-19 storm as trading figures for the last quarter of 2020 have improved by 18 per cent.

Income for that period was £302 million (€332 million) and the group has adapted to the lockdown by giving customers greater choice and flexibility.

As a designated essential retailer, they have launched a one-hour Click and Collect service across all of their stores and a Deliver to Car service across more than 150 outlets.

