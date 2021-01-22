Nightclub Investigated For Hosting HUGE Illegal Concert In Spain’s Madrid

NIGHTCLUB investigated for hosting HUGE illegal party for dozens of maskless revellers in Spain’s Madrid

The Municipal Police in Madrid have opened an investigation into what appears to have been an illegal gathering in the Teatro Barceló nightclub on Thursday, January 21. Posts on social media show crowds of young people parting without masks and without observing social distancing rules long after the official curfew should have begun.

The nightclub issued a public statement, saying that while they “regret” what happened, the posts merely show “these nine seconds” when the venue was getting ready to close and that the “spontaneous reaction” of some of the attendees was immediately dealt with by security staff and those involved were quickly thrown out for “non-compliance with health regulations.”

Furthermore, the venue has insisted that it is “gathering all the information to be able to correctly interpret the images” that occurred during the performance of Yago Roche.

Although the Municipal Police acknowledge that they didn’t receive a single complaint about an illegal party at the venue, they confirmed that they are awaiting further details from the General Directorate of Public Health of the Community of Madrid before taking further action.

