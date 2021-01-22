Murderer Stuffed Body Parts in Suitcase but Left His Name Tag On

A POTENTIAL murderer has been caught after he stuffed body parts into suitcases but left his name tag on.

Police were alerted of the crime after suitcases were found that had a name still on them, and a man has now been accused of murder.

The chopped up remains of Joshua Lockard, aged 33, were shockingly discovered by city workers in two suitcases on December 29 in Denver reported KMGH-TV. This led to the arrest of Benjamin Satterthwaite, aged 28, who was known to the victim.

The suitcases were found at 1700 block of S Java Way and the suitcases surprisingly had a baggage claim sticker from United Airlines and the names “Den” and “Satterthwaite,” were on the sticker and this led to the eventual arrest of Satterthwaite on January 8.

As part of the police investigation they attended Satterthwaite’s flat on January 1 after a possible overdoes had been reported to them. As they arrived on the scene they found a dead body lying next to Satterthwaite who is thought to have died due to a drugs overdose. Satterthwaite was also suspected of taking drugs and having overdosed as he was not conscious when he was found by police.

According to The Denver Channel “Satterthwaite was taken to Swedish Medical Center where police obtained fingerprints. Meanwhile, investigators obtained a search warrant, and inside the suspect’s home, collected evidence which included a suitcase that matched the one found at the scene”

Police also recovered a saw blade at the suspect’s apartment and found blood in several rooms including the bathroom. Satterthwaite is now being held in custody.

