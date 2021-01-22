More Than 150 Officials Have Received The Vaccine By Skipping Protocol

MORE than 150 officials in the Valencian region have received the Covid-19 vaccine early by skipping protocol

The president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has confirmed that as many as 150 politicians and officials have received the Covid-19 vaccine despite not being in one of the priority groups. The president announced at a press conference on Thursday, January 21 that he has instructed the Ministry of Health not to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to any of those who received it when they shouldn’t have.

On the same day, Murcia Health Councillor, Manuel Villegas, was forced to resign after it was discovered that he had authorised the Covid-19 jab for himself and other senior figures. When asked if he felt the Valencian mayors who had been prematurely vaccinated against coronavirus should follow suit, the president said that “when one makes a mistake, and it is a serious mistake to skip this vaccination system, the first and most fundamental thing is to assume that a mistake has been made.”

In a separate case, two managers of Basque Hospitals have also been forced to resign for getting the vaccine ahead of time.

Mr Puig added that: “There are people who have skipped these protocols and that is absolutely impossible.” However, he went on to reassure that “none of the people who have received this vaccine in an appropriate way should receive the second dose.”

