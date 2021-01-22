Melania Trump Causes Uproar Over Last Minute Snub to White House Staff.

Melania Trump left people stunned as she reportedly didn’t write her own thank you notes to her White House staff in another snub to tradition, causing an uproar that reverberated through the halls of the residence.

Melania Trump is no longer the First Lady but she is still causing uproar after it was revealed that she didn’t even write her own ‘thank you’ notes to the White House staff that had served her for the past four years.

American news outlet CNN reported that around 80 members of staff received the notes which were apparently written in Melania’s voice but were outsourced to a lower-level staffer who wrote the notes to the many butlers, chefs, ushers, maintenance workers and cleaners.



According to CNN, it is customary for leaving first ladies and sometimes presidents, to write the thank you notes. A source added that the letters can become “cherished keepsakes” and contain personal anecdotes that the staff will hold on to forever. Melania Trump also snubbed Jill Biden by denying her the traditional White House tour.

Mr Trump and his wife refused to attend Mr Biden’s inauguration and instead flew to Florida to address his own supporters. In his leaving speech at Andrews Air Force Base, Mr Trump paid tribute to his wife and said: “Our First Lady has been a woman of great grace and beauty and so popular with the people, so popular.”

He then welcomed his spouse to the stage to say her final words as FLOTUS. ‘Being your First Lady was my greatest honour,’ she said. ‘Thank you for your love and support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all, God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation.’

The couple then flew to Florida, with Mrs Trump changing into a much more relaxed ensemble to signify the start of a new life.

