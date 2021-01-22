Massive Sentences For Essex Lorry Traffickers

JUSTICE has been served as the gang of ruthless human traffickers responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in the back of a lorry in Essex have been given lengthy sentences by the Old Bailey in London.

-- Advertisement --



In October 2019, the world was shocked when the bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were discovered in a lorry in Essex, southeast England. The victims had given their life savings to be trafficked by ruthless criminals into the UK, and died “excruciating” deaths of heat exposure, asphyxiation, and dehydration in a lorry that was 38 degrees celcius.

Today, justice has been served as the amoral ring of Irish and Romanian criminals who reaped massive profits from their suffering have been slapped with life-changing prison sentences by London’s Old Bailey.

Ronan Hughes, 41, was the owner of a haulier firm that moonlighted from its traditional import business as a trafficker of alcohol, cigarettes, and human beings. He will spend the next two decades of his life behind bars as the court found him guilty of 39 counts of manslaughter.

Gheorge Nica, a 43-year-old Romanian lorry mechanic, was given a 27-year sentence for his role in the trafficking operation. The Old Bailey found that he was an essential coordinator to the gang’s trans-European operation.

Maurice Robinson, a 26-year old lorry driver from Northern Ireland, was paid £25,000 in through Britain. For accepting this sum and causing the agonised deaths of 39 innocent, vulnerable people, he was slapped with a sentence of 13 years and 4 months. Eamonn Harrison, 24 and also from Ulster, was given an 18 year sentence for driving the migrants from a field in rural France to their port to the UK where they met their deaths.

Three other co-conspirators, from Ireland and Romania, were given sentences of between 3 and 7 years for their role in the“sophisticated, long-running and profitable” business of smuggling humans across European borders without a care for their lives or wellbeing, only bundles of cash and the dreams of profit.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Massive Sentences For Essex Lorry Traffickers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.