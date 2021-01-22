Marina Alta gets the wind up

MARI CARMEN RONDA, Compromis councillor at Benissa town hall, criticised plans to install nine wind turbines on Mallada Verda.

Each will be 100 metres high, with blades that are 178 metres across, Ronda revealed in the local Spanish press.

Five will be located inside Benissa with four where the Gata and Teulada boundaries meet, and the councillor pointed out that access roads to the site and cables will affect all three municipalities.

Ronda not only condemned the visual effect but maintained that the turbines should not be located in areas with large populations that are already heavily-built up.

