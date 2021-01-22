Marbella Hospital Sends Patients to Benalmádena

MARBELLA hospital suspends operations and sends non-Covid patients to Benalmádena

The Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella has announced the implementation of its ‘contingency plan’ on Friday, January 22 to send all non-Covid patients to the Chare de Benalmádena unit in order to free up more space for patients suffering from coronavirus. In addition, the hospital has confirmed that all scheduled operations will also be suspended.

Amid an unprecedented surge in new infections, the hospital has also begun turning the Urology and Cardiology outpatients area into a ward, and is prepping two floors in the Hospital of Estepona for non-Covid patients in case of a continued overflow next month.

Coronavirus cases in the Costa del Sol have been steadily climbing in the last few days despite restrictions, with all municipalities that record more than 1,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants forced to close non-essential businesses.

The municipalities of Marbella, Mijas, Estepona, Rincón de la Victoria, Alhaurín and, Malaga, have all reported a surge in cases on Friday, January 22 and an announcement from the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, moving these regions into the higher level of restrictions seems imminent.

Spain, in general, has been setting grim new records on a daily basis; On Thursday, January 21, the country recorded 44,367 cases – the highest volume of infections within a 24 hour period since the pandemic began in the country last year. The huge surge in cases was accompanied by 404 reported Covid-related deaths.

