Man arrested in Sevilla for not wearing mask and buying drugs

NATIONAL POLICE arrested a man in Sevilla for failing to wear a mask.

At around midday on Tuesday, January 19, the police reported, the man was seen coming out of a house in the Bellavista area of Sevilla by officers carrying out actions to prevent drugs sales and consumption. He was not wearing a mask and was thought to have gone to the area to buy drugs.

The officers approached him to ask him for ID and search him, and he became very hostile towards them, refusing to provide ID and attacking them while he shouted insults at them. His partner, who was with him, also began to shout at the officers and encourage residents in the area to prevent the police from doing their job, so they began to throw items and stones at them from the surrounding balconies and terraces.

The National Police had to call in back-up and the man was eventually arrested charged with failing to comply health laws and for drugs possession, as the officers found cocaine and hashish hidden in his clothes.

