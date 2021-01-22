A party held at Teatro Barcelo Madrid yesterday Thursday, January 21 is now under investigation, it beggars belief with high covid rates that people still flout the law.

The party held yesterday Thursday, January 21 had dozens of people attending and most with no masks as the photos show.

-- Advertisement --



A shocking display of disrespect for those that have contracted the virus those who keep us safe and tragically those that have died due to Covid.

Madrid’s municipal police are opening an investigation into the event centred in the party hall nightclub of the venue Barcelo in Chueca st central Madrid.

Many videos have been posted on social media of people dancing relaxing and drinking wearing no masks and perhaps most worrying no social distancing whatsoever.

Many images and videos have been posted before of parties and people deliberately flouting the law on a day where municipalities are locked down. Madrid suffered a shorter curfew with infection rates rising it really does Beggar belief why anyone would act so irresponsibly.

Madrid’s police have made it clear in no uncertain terms administrative and criminal proceedings will ensue if after the investigations it transpires the revellers were breaking the law.

Just like most major cities the fight continues to contain the virus keep people safe and bring to justice those who believe it’s ok to dance on the graves of the people who tragically are no longer with us, they should know better, and in a way, one hopes they soon will.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid party beggars belief”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.