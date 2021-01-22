Madrid Closes Hospitality And Retail At 9pm

MADRID intensifies Covid restrictions and closes the hospitality and retail sectors at 9pm

Madrid’s Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has announced on Friday, January 22 that coronavirus restrictions in the community are going to be intensified. Specifically, the minister has decreed that the night-time curfew will be extended to begin at 10pm, and all bars, restaurants, and non-essential retail will have to close their doors at 9pm.

Additionally, private gatherings at home will be limited to people who live together only, and on terraces, a maximum of four people may sit together. These new measures will come into force on Monday, January 25, and remain in effect until February 8.

“We are in a new scenario that forces us to change the rules of the game,” the health minister announced at a press conference.

Mr Escudero, accompanied at the address by Deputy Minister of Public Health and Covid Plan, Antonio Zapatero, and the general director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, added that older people should stay at home wherever possible and businesses should consider remote working.

The regional government of Madrid’s decision comes as the community’s accumulated incidences of coronavirus have far exceeded the national average, with 800 Covid infections per 100,000 recorded in recent days, according to the latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health.

