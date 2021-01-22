A brand new harder-hitting ad campaign “look them in the eyes “is set to roll out in the UK.

This will be the hardest hitting ad campaign ever encouraging people to stick to the rules and to remind them there are consequences to not being socially distanced and not wearing the appropriate PPE equipment when required.

The advert features three people, all it appears suffering from covid all wearing oxygen masks and a video accompanies the stark images that clearly say just one thing, “LOOK THEM IN THE EYES ” and tell them you are doing your best to stay safe and keep those around you in your bubble safe.

The new posters and the video will be seen from tonight Friday, January 22 and throughout the weekend across all media.

Recently criticised for scaremongering Prime Minister Boris Johnson may come under more fire but it is clear the infection rate figures warrant such a hard-hitting campaign.

These adverts ready to distribute over all UK media are like no others before, They will immediately make people think to take stock and ask themselves am I doing enough to stay safe, have I taken risks? , at least that’s the hope.

The footage people can see tonight in the UK will feature real Covid patients talking about their experience and how it has affected their lives also NHS staff will feature explaining how hard the battle has been and as if that wasn’t enough the government say someone is admitted to hospital with covid in the UK every 30 seconds.

It remains to be seen how the public will digest the new hard-hitting adverts, but one thing is crystal clear this campaign pulls no punches whatsoever.

