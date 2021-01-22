LIVERPOOL Lose At Anfield For The First Time In 68 Matches as Burnley Win

Liverpool’s incredible home record of 68 games, with 55 wins, 13 draws, and almost four years unbeaten at Anfield has finally been broken tonight (Thursday 21), as Burnley came along and blew the title race wide open, with a well-earned 0-1 victory.

The victory was sealed by an Ashley Barnes penalty on 83 minutes after he had been brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

It was a result that has a vital impact at opposite ends of the Premiership, with Burnley gaining a very unexpected three points to haul themselves out from the bottom three, while the Reds risk drop down the table out of the Champions League spots by the time their next game comes around.

Liverpool’s defensive problem is no longer as big a worry as their offensive problem, as they are now 438 minutes without a goal, with Mo Salah, and Roberto Firminho both left out of the starting eleven, only coming on as subs after the hour mark, but having no impact whatsoever, with Burnley keeper Nick Pope playing a blinder.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is clearly feeling the Anfield heat, with the German rushing down the tunnel at half time and confronting Clarets boss Sean Dyche in an angry, finger-pointing, exchange of words.

