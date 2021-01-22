Junta De Andalucia Will Carry Out More Covid-19 Screenings

THE Junta de Andalucia will carry out more ovid-19 screenings in Andalucia after a decision taken by the Territorial Committees for High Impact Public Health Alert.

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia will carry out a further 54 screenings in the forthcoming days. The 54 towns are spread throughout Andalucia and the dates will be announced soon.

As normal all the screenings will be totally voluntary and residents that are invited for a test will be notified by an SMS message, which will contain information on the date, place and time where they need to attend.

Here is the list of the towns:

ALMERIA: Antas, Garrucha, Laujar de Andarax, Maria, Olula del Rio, Velez-Blanco and Velez-Rubio.

CADIZ: Conil de la Frontera and La Linea de la Concepcion.

CORDOBA: Belalcazar, Cañete de las Torres, Fernan Nuñez, Fuente Obejuna, Hinojosa del Duque, La Rambla, Lucena, Nueva Carteya and Obejo.

HUELVA: La Palma del Condado, Ayamonte, Aracena, Lepe, Encinasola, Calañas, El Cerro del Andevalo and Villarrasa.

GRANADA: Polopos, Ugijar, Cogollos de la Vega, Lachar and Piñar.

JAEN: Begijar, Rus, Torreblascopedro and Chiclana de Segura.

MALAGA: Villanueva del Trabuco, El Borge, Alfarnatejo, Salares, Carratraca, Tolox, Manilva, Moclinejo, Farajan, Igualada, Ronda and Arriate.

SEVILLA: La Puebla de los Infantes, Espartinas, El Palmar de Troya, El Cuervo de Sevilla, Bormujos, Aznalcollar and Almensilla.

