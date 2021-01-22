John Lewis will repay Covid loan early as trading has improved

THE John Lewis Partnership has announced the early repayment of the £300 million (€330 million) HM Treasury and Bank of England Covid Corporate Financing Facility which was due for repayment on March 15.

Despite the problems of the last year when John Lewis stores were closed for several months, the Partnership believes it has sufficient liquidity going forward.

Trading during the peak months which included Black Friday and the Christmas period, held up better than anticipated and as a result, they expect full-year profits to be ahead of expectation.

