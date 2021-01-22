JOE BIDEN Facing Impeachment Threat Just Hours After Taking Office as President



President Joe Biden is facing the threat of impeachment just hours after taking the position as President of the United States, as Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congresswoman, announced that she has filed articles of impeachment against him.

In a video on social media, Greene, who has never hidden her support of Donald Trump, told her followers, “I’ve just filed articles of impeachment on president Joe Biden. We’ll see how this goes”.

The congresswoman, just like Trump, had her Twitter account temporarily blocked after the January 6 riots, being told she was violating their rules by posting her support of Mr Trump, in claiming he was not responsible for the violence. She was also criticised last year for attacking the Black Lives Matter protests on social media.

Her Twitter posting about Trump read, “He has held over 600 rallies in the last four years, and none of them included assaulting police, destroying businesses or burning down cities”.

Ms Greene also said of Joe Biden, “President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing”.

She added, “President Biden has demonstrated he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies”, referring to Biden’s family’s business connections with Ukraine and China.

These allegations were investigated last year and Republicans found no evidence of any wrong-doing by Biden, with Congressman Jason Crow denouncing Greene’s views, saying “There are, unfortunately, a handful of members of Congress – and Ms Taylor Green is just one of them — who are morally bankrupt. They are depraved, and they’re frankly dangerous individuals”.

