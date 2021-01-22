JAMES BLUNT’S Ibiza villa ransacked by thieves who stole a family heirloom

Pop sensation and former Household Cavalry officer James Blunt has expressed his dismay after several “irreplaceable” family heirlooms were stolen when his villa in Ibiza was broken into in the early hours of Thursday morning, January 14. The You’re Beautiful crooner purchased the €2 million island property in 2006 and has lived there with his wife, the Duke of Wellington’s niece, Sofia, for several years; however, the hillside villa was empty the night of the break-in.

According to the singer, all of his clothes were stolen, but he is most concerned about his missing cufflinks, a watch given to him by his grandfather and a bayonet from his army days. Blunt made a heartfelt plea in a statement to Diario de Ibiza:

‘My only real sadness is that they took some cufflinks and an old pocket watch that belonged to my grandfather, and a bayonet from my time as a soldier in the Kosovo war in 1999. I would gladly pay a reward for their return.’

With his characteristic sense of humour, the pop star added:

“The thieves took about 100 items, including a black and white cowhide rug that my wife didn’t like, so I suspect she could be involved.

“They also took all my t-shirts and shirts. They can’t have a very good sense of aesthetics.”

Blunt and his family weren’t in the house at the time of the robbery as it is currently being renovated. Police officials suspect that at least three thieves broke into the property based on fingerprint evidence.

