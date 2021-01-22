Italian Police Seize Fake Chinese Covid Medicine

ITALIAN police in Rome and Tuscany have seized a large haul of fake Chinese Covid medicine.

The pills claimed to treat Covid-19 symptoms and were sold in five Chinese supermarkets and herbal stores – four in the capital Rome and another in the Tuscan town of Prato, near Florence.

The Carabinieri says the force has seized 437 boxes amounting to about 2000 unlicensed and illegal pills. The bogus pharmaceuticals originated in China and were sold by businesses that had no permission to prescribe or sell medicine.

A number of business owners targetted in the bust will be probed by Italy’s Public Prosecutor’s office for running unlicensed pharmacies, alongside charges of importing and selling unauthorised medicine.

The pills were seized under the authorisation of the Italian (AIFA) and EU (EMA) health bodies due to doubts about their efficacy and potential negative side effects. During the pandemic, many such scam medicines have hit the market as unscrupulous businesses attempt to profit from the virus.

The operation was carried out by officers from Carabinieri NAS in Rome, in collaboration with the Nucleo Carabinieri AIFA, the Carabinieri NAS of Florence and the local police in Prato. Although Italy’s criminal world is dominated by indigenous mafia groups, Chinese criminal groups reportedly operate across the country and often specialise in illegal imports.

