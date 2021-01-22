IRAN’S Supreme Leader Suspended From Twitter For Tweet Allegedly Calling For an Attack on Trump



Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, has had his Twitter account suspended following his tweet yesterday (Thursday 21) in which he appeared to call for an attack on former President Donald Trump.

He posted a photograph of a man resembling Trump, on a golf course swinging his club and about to hit a ball, with a shadow crossing him of what could be that of a drone or a warplane, and captioned “vengeance is inevitable”.

After Trump ordered the assassination in a drone strike last year at Baghdad airport, of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top military leader Major General, tensions rose between Tehran and the US, and it would seem Iran’s leader is not yet prepared to let the matter drop.

His full caption attached to the tweet, when translated from Farsi, reads, “Soleimani’s murderer and he who ordered it will have to pay. Know that they must take revenge any time possible”.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter was tagged in many replies to the tweet, until it was finally removed, and replaced with the message, “This tweet is from a suspended account”, while at the same time receiving angry messages from users pointing out the length of time it had taken to remove the tweet, after the way Twitter had moved so quickly to punish Donald Trump when he had tweeted following the Capitol riots.

