INFECTIONS among Alicante teachers triple in a week as parents call for the schools to be shut

As the regional governments in Spain fight for tighter restrictions to stem the surging spread of coronavirus, the Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Invassat, has released frightening new data on schools in Alicante – the rate of Covid infections among teachers has tripled in just one week, going from 72 cases on January 7 to a shocking 211 on January 15.

The Autonomous Confederation of parents, Covpa, said that the increase in infections throughout the region “is causing fear and uncertainty among families and classrooms are emptying.” Consequently, many representatives have once again asked that face-to-face lessons be suspended for the time being. Covpa argues that closing the classrooms for a two-week period and implementing online learning would put the health and safety of students and faculty first without compromising education.

Meanwhile, many schools throughout Spain have launched protests over the freezing conditions in classrooms caused by the requirement to open windows and doors to allow sufficient ventilation. The Student Union in Malaga described the schools as “authentic refrigerators” and criticised the government for forcing them to “either to get sick from the virus or to catch pneumonia.”

In Alicante Province, Covpa has stressed that closing schools for a fortnight would allow schools to “disinfect the centres more exhaustively and carry out the vaccination of teaching staff, administration and services, students and families with children with pathologies that present vulnerability.”

