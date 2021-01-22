REGIONAL rail operator FGV will replace the Line 9 bridges over the Algar in Altea and the Mascarat ravine in Calpe.

The tender to draw up plans for substitutes has now been put out to tender, the Generalitat revealed.

-- Advertisement --



Although the iron bridges built between 1913 and 1915 were overhauled in 2015 they cannot safely take the weight of the dual diesel-electric trams that will cover Line 9 once modernisation has finished, FGV sources said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Iconic bridges to disappear.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.