HOW IS MY MUNICIPALITY RESTRICTED

Here you can find details of which municipalities will be closed, At the perimeters and closed for non-essential activity.

As you can see the top half of the list in orange is of municipalities with a perimeter closure due to registering between 500 and 1000 cases per 100.000 inhabitants.

The list below in red is more serious, and these municipalities have a perimeter closure and also the added restriction of the closure of all non-essential activity which is the hospitality and commerce section of the community.

These restrictions are in force from January 23 and will remain in force until further notice.

This guide will help you see if your municipality is listed, as sadly most are, and it’s designed as a quick guide, however, for more detailed information, you can contact the website of your town hall and receive more details on perimeter closures and what they mean.

These more stringent measures are being rolled out across Andalucia, and some municipalities have more stringent restrictions. Still, it always depends on the incidence rate, which to reiterate is the number of people infected per 100.000 inhabitants in a municipality.

