Hortense’s strong winds causing damage throughout Spain

FOLLOWING hot on the tail of Storm Filomena, Madrid and other areas of Spain are now suffering the effects of Storm Hortense.

In Madrid today, a roof was ripped off a building due to the strong winds and the emergency services in the region report that they have been called out to deal with more than 520 incidents caused by the weather.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency, Aemet, has warned of winds of up to 120km/h, waves of up to eight metres and snow in mountain areas throughout the country.

There are currently orange alerts for strong winds in 13 regions, but there are 16 regions, plus the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in North Africa, where there are warnings for winds of more than 100km/h, high waves, storms, snow and ice.

Galicia has had winds of up to 122.6km/h; at least two trees have come down in Barcelona, one of them on a parked car; more trees have been blown down in the Balearic Islands in an area where a protest was being held, although reportedly there was no-one injured.

Valencia has seen winds of up to 171km/h and the port has closed its container terminals.

Andalucia, meanwhile, has had strong winds but as yet no serious damage has been reported.

#Madrid112 ha gestionado 522 expedientes relacionados con el viento desde las 0:00 en toda la @ComunidadMadrid. #BomberosCM realizan 158 intervenciones por retirada de ramas y saneamiento de elementos constructivos.

Ninguna grave. pic.twitter.com/3LWgetqEz0 — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) January 22, 2021

