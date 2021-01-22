France Aims To Vaccinate Complete Population By August.

The government will be “able” to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of August, “if all the vaccines ordered are validated by European and world health authorities “, assured the Minister of Health, said Olivier Véran.

The minister, who was the guest of 8 pm on TF1, (a free-to-air television channel) said he expected “probably 1.3 to 1.4 million” people to be vaccinated at the end of January, or more than the one million announced.

Then the number of people vaccinated would rise to “4 million at the end of February, 9 million in March, 20 million at the end of April, 30 million at the end of May, 43 million at the end of June, 57 million at the end of July and 70 million, that is to say, the entire French population, by the end of August “, he reiterated.

Véran also said the French government is now asking that people cease using homemade fabric face masks as the artisanal coverings are considered to provide insufficient filtration against new, more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus.

Asked to predict whether restrictions on ski resorts – a hotspot for the virus at the start of the pandemic – would be lifted next month, the minister said it was very unlikely.

That effectively rules out a return to skiing in France in time for the February school holidays, normally the last peak period of the ski season. Véran said that the government could not rule out a tightening of coronavirus restrictions should the virus transmission rates continue to rise.

France has reported over 71,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. It is now at 35 per cent of its peak infection rate, according to Reuters data, well below its neighbour, Britain, which is at 70 per cent. French schools are still open and non-essential shops are allowed to trade.

