Four Arrested For Throwing Valencia Man from Apartment Window

VALENCIA police have arrested four men in connection to a violent break-in that saw a man thrown from his first-floor window out of his apartment.

Officers were called to reports of a violent break-in at an apartment in the Rufaza district of central Valencia. They arrived to find bloodstains across the flat, with two injured men inside. A third victim had been thrown from the first-floor window onto the block’s courtyard and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Detectives quickly established that the flat had been attacked by a gang of four men, who had assaulted its residents before fleeing with a stolen broken phone. Alongside smashed glass and bloodstains, a broken broom was found on the property which police believe was used in the attack.

After a rapid and successful probe into the crime, four men of Pakistani origin have been arrested. They are to be charged with burglary, assault, intimidation, and other offenses for their alleged violent assault on the apartment and its residents. All of the arrested individuals reportedly have long previous criminal records.

