Forest Fires Blaze Through the Costa Blanca’s Murcia Region

FOREST fires blaze through the Sierra de Carrascoy in the Costa Blanca’s Murcia region

The Centre for the Coordination of Emergencies in the region has called on neighbouring autonomous communities to assist in controlling a huge forest fire that began in the Sierra de Carrasocy in the municipality of Alhama de Murcia shortly after 11am on Friday morning, January 22. The Valencian Community has already responded to confirm that a helicopter will be sent to their aid.

Over 100 emergency workers from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium, the Murcia City Council Fire and Rescue Service, forest brigades and environmental officers are already at the scene, and two helicopters have been dispatched to try and bring the blaze under control from the air.

The situation is made all the more precarious by Storm Hortensia, which is forecast to bring winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour throughout the day. The gusts are threatening to blow the fire, which is currently contained in the middle of the mountain, towards La Asomada, El Valle and the port of Cadena.

