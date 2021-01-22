Fernando Simon points to FFP3 masks as most effective protection

THE Head of the Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Centre, Fernando Simon, has said this week that the most effective mask for self-protection against Covid-19 is the FFP3.

Simon, an epidemiologist, explained that the FFP3 mask is the most effective to protect oneself, while the FFP2 mask is slightly less effective.

The FFP3 mask is an Individual Protection System with a filter efficiency of 98 per cent to protect the person wearing it and those around them as long as it doesn’t have a valve.

Despite this, the traditional surgical mask is still slightly more effective in preventing people who have the virus from transmitting it to others, as they are designed to filter exhaled air.

Meanwhile, the FFP3, FFP2 (92 per cent efficient) and FFP1 (78 per cent efficient) are more effective at filter inhaled air.

He added that hygienic masks have a similar efficiency to the others.

FFP3 masks are designed for a single four to eight hours use, like the FFP2 and FFP1 masks.

They can be purchased in pharmacies, specialised shops and large shops, at a price of between €3 and €5. Meanwhile, a pack of 50 surgical masks generally costs around €10.

