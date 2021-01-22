Donald Trump Pranked By Piers Morgan Impersonator

Asked by BBC presenter Jon Sopel why Trump had called Morgan out of the blue this past October, the former Mirror editor explained the “absolutely hilarious story, where somebody had called [Trump] pretending to be me the day before and got through to him on Air Force One”.

“We had a very nice conversation… I always got on well with Trump,” Morgan said of their October call, but conceeded that Trump’s “character flaws – the chronic narcissism, the desire to make everything about himself” rendered him a “useless leader”.

It is not clear how the Morgan impersonator gained access to Trump’s phone while he was President, and many analysts have described the prank as an embarrassing gaffe for the elite US security measures assigned to Presidents.

