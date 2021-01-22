DAD drove 350 miles for a lockdown kebab with his children in the car before crashing the car on their way home.

As the global pandemic sees further tightening of restrictions around the world and the UK is in its Third National Lockdown, the dad still decided to flout all the rules and take his entire family out for a kebab. The staggering 350-mile journey ended with the family crashing on the M5 close to Portishead, Bristol.

The man had taken his entire family with him, so he, his wife and their two children made the trip from Exeter to Coventry to grab their all-important kebab. They were on the return trip when the car crashed and they were caught out by the police.

Not only were they flouting lockdown rules but the dad had no insurance and did not even have a driving licence. They were hit with a whole host of fines for driving offences on top of the COVID-19 restriction breaches.

Avon and Somerset’s road policing unit took to Twitter and tweeted about the event, “RTC on the M5 at Portishead.

“The driver had no licence or insurance.

“He had his wife, and 2 young children in the vehicle.

“They were returning to Exeter from Coventry where they had travelled to buy a kebab…

“Driver reported for various offences including the #Covid breach.”

The tweet caused a storm on twitter with responses such as “Exeter – Coventry return to buy a kebab uninsured + unlicensed driver, sure went out of his way to provide for his family.

“Too many selfish unnecessary journeys happening nationwide adds to spread virus.

“Stay home essential travel only!”

This is not the only case of flouters breaching the rules for takeout as recently one Lincolnshire woman was fined for driving 100 miles for a McDonald’s as she travelled through three different counties to meet with her sister.

