COVID STOPS “CORRIE”

Britains favourite soap “corrie” (arguably) halts filming due to covid.

Britains longest-running soap has had to stop filming according to the sun online due to the coronavirus.

Filming on Coronation Street is being suspended for two weeks as a precautionary measure, ITV bosses had to decide to halt shooting of the soap so the cast and crew an have a short break to recharge the batteries.

Its also been confirmed a crew member on Emmerdale contracted Covid and caused a mini outbreak causing filming to be suspended on that soap as well.

The writers have their work cut out for them, and with a lot of jiggling around to do, they will need to be extra creative.

Recently an ITV spokesperson told sun online “Coronation Street will pause filming from next Monday, 25 January for two weeks to undertake some rewriting of stories and scripts as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Intensive cleaning and complete reviews of the systems in place to keep actors and crew members safe will be undertaken, and this suspension of filming allows us to do that.

The news follows last years delays as the shooting was halted on both shows due to increased health and safety measures due to Covid.

The much-loved soaps will be back filming after the short break and if these measures are what it takes to keep those actors and crew members safe, then so be it.

