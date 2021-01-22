COVID Sleepover Excuse to Kill Toddler

TRAGIC death as family friend used a COVID sleepover excuse to allegedly kill a toddler.

A family friend is alleged to have killed a toddler after using a Covid-19 explanation for the fact that after a sleepover for Halloween the child needed to stay longer.

Brandi Adeleke, aged 37 from North Dakota kept young toddler Meka Ducheneaux, who was only 15-months-old after a sleepover. She has been charged with child abuse and murder after police found Meka in the home in November.

Toddler Meka had been living with Amanda Carrillo, her aunt and Adeleke was a friend of the family and regularly took care of not only Meka but of Carillo’s children. Carrillo has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover legal costs and get justice for Meka. Currently the page has raised nearly $7,000 from generous donors.

Everything appeared normal as Meka stayed over with Adeleke at the flat for Halloween in Fargo. But things started to change when Meka was due to be picked up and Adeleke claimed that there was a Covid-19 infection and that Meka would have to stay at the flat and self-isolate.

It was a few weeks after Halloween that Carrillo received a visit from Adeleke where she was given the bad news that Meka had become very ill and had been taken to hospital. According to The Sun Carillo soon found out that her niece was not just ill and as she attended the hospital to visit the toddler she was shocked to see both social workers and police there.

Carillo said “They had brown paper evidence bags and rulers to measure the wounds and evidence recording equipment.

“I instantly got sick to my stomach. The individual we trusted with Meka’s care kept telling me ‘she’s just sick, Amanda, she’s just sick.’

“I spoke to the detective and it became clear that Meka wasn’t just sick, she had been horribly abused.”

Adeleke is in jail but has been placed on a $1 million bond.

