Couple Who Were Running Out of Money Celebrate £119,000 EuroMillions Win

COUPLE who were running out of money celebrate £119,000 EuroMillions prize after impulse ticket buy at the local shops to meet the minimum card spend amount.

The couple from Northampton funds had been running a little low after the festive period and they “didn’t have much left to live on”, but a quick trip to the shops to buy carrots for a traditional Sunday lunch has left them celebrating.

Martin Gilbey, aged 50, and partner Tracy had been talking about how low their funds were running but made the lucky decision that a Sunday lunch was still essential. When Martin realised that they were running low on carrots he quickly nipped out to buy some. The shop had a £3 minimum in order to use a card, so he topped up the purchase price by buying a EuroMillions ticket.

The EuroMillions ticket was forgotten about as the Sunday lunch was more important, but later that night Martin remembered about it after Tracy had gone to bed. Using the National Lottery app to make things easier, he checked the ticket and found that they had won a whopping £119,000.

Marin said, “At this point I was starting to get a bit hot under the collar, so I called Tracy to come downstairs to help,”

“She cried out, ‘I’m not coming downstairs for a tenner’ but eventually looked at the ticket when she realised something was going on.”

After scanning the ticket multiple times just to be sure, they celebrated their lucky win.

