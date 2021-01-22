Competitive mortgage rates from online bank owned by Santander

WITH 1.4 million customers, Openbank, the online bank which is owned by Grupo Santander is looking to increase its share of the Spanish mortgage market.

Its latest offers, sees a series of different fixed rates depending on the size of the loan against the value of the property.

The offers include an interest rate from 1.45 per cent for those who finance up to 50 per cent of the value of the property for a maximum term of ten years, then from 1.6 per cent for those borrowing between 51 and 70 per cent and interest of 1.7 per cent for those who wish to finance up to 80 per cent of the value.

