British students trapped and isolated at a French ski resort have angered French locals.

26 British gap year students who paid £8,900 for a ski instructors course are now isolating with their contacts being traced as no less than 16 of them have tested positive for Covid.

-- Advertisement --



When the students left the UK there, all had negative tests and went to Switzerland on the instructor’s course. Still, the Swiss are denying entry to UK passengers and now at a village in the tiny commune of Vallorcine region Chamonix in the french alps. They are stranded.

They have angered local villagers for going skiing during a lockdown and now bringing Covid they claim to their small town.

A number of the group were delayed after they were stopped from boarding the Eurostar train at London St Pancras and despite violating coronavirus restrictions they carried on their journey by other means.

The students are aged between 18 and 21, and on Tuesday 19, one of the students felt a bit weary and decided to have a test, by Thursday 16 students had been isolated.

The mayor of Vallorcine Jeremy Vallas said the villagers are very concerned when we knew they were British we thought they had brought the British strain here to our village.

There is one good thing though the staff of the ski resort have tested negative, so we have some confidence.

The British students will have to remain isolated and cant travel until they have clear negative covid tests, it would seem that £8,900 for a 10 day stay indoors with COVID is quite expensive.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “british students stranded”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.