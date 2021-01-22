BRITISH MPs Cost Taxpayers £127million In One Year according to newly-released figures



Data released from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), for the 2019-20 financial year, shows that the cost of salaries and expenses for British MP’s to the taxpayer was £127million in one year.

Included in the report, it states that four individual SNP members were more expensive than the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, with the average cost per MP to the taxpayer being £157,747, which is almost twice their annual salary of £81,932 and is a rise of 6.5 per cent on the year before.

The Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle’s expenses are usually higher than anybody else, due to the extra expenses he racks up from the responsibilities of his position, but, it turns out that Conservative MP Lisa Cameron, at £256,040, was the most expensive sitting member of the Commons.

SNP members ran-up more expenses than anybody else, with them having to travel down to London, but, surprisingly, no Labour or Conservative MP’s from Scotland were in the top 10 of the most expensive, and the SNP ministers cost the taxpayers more than Labour Leader, Sir Keir Starmer at £164,545, or Boris Johnson on £174,454.

The total amount claimed on expenses for travel and subsistence for the year was a staggering £5,584,790, which works out at £6,903 for each MP, with a further £718,733 spent on hotels.

The chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, John O’Connell, said the figures were “worrying”, but said MP’s were still remaining within the rules of the Commons watchdog, with compliance “very high, at 99.97 per cent”.

