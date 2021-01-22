Brit Jailed In Barbados For Breaking Covid Rules To Buy Beer

BRIT tourist jailed in Barbados for breaking Covid rules to go and buy beer

A British holidaymaker was jailed for three nights and slapped with a £3,000 fine after he broke Covid quarantine rules by nipping out of his Barbados hotel to stock up on booze. Ben Ferguson, 29, from East Kilbride in Scotland, admitted to hopping a fence in the £450-a-night Bougainvilla Hotel on two occasions in search of an off-licence.

A magistrates court in the Christ Church area was told that “He jumped the fence in order to get Banks beer” on January 14 and 15, despite the fact the visitors from ‘high risk’ countries, including the UK, are required to quarantine on arrival.

A source told the Sun: “It’s probably the most expensive holiday beer he’ll ever buy.

“I’m sure they sold drink in the hotel so it seems daft to go out for more.”

Local media reported that the Brit had admitted to the court on Saturday, January 16, that he had broken the Emergency Management (Covid-19) Protocol (Special Curfew) No.2 Directive 2021 at a hearing on Saturday.

The report said: “According to the information given to the court, the visitor jumped a fence in order to get Banks beer.”

Earlier in the month, Love Island star Zara Holland, narrowly avoided jail time when she tried to flee Barbados with her boyfriend, Elliott Love, after he had tested positive for coronavirus. The island has since implemented a night-time curfew and strict quarantine after a surge of Covid infections.

