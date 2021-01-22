UK Government Considers Closing ALL Borders Completely.

UK borders could soon be closed entirely to stop more mutant strains coming into the country as the government reportedly considers even more draconian measures on foreign travel and arrivals to stop the spread of coronavirus across the UK.

Environment secretary George Eustice told reporters that ministers have ‘considered’ a full closure of the country’s borders.

He said: ‘We always keep these things under review and it’s been considered. ‘There is concern at the moment about the number of mutant strains there are, concerns that there’s a risk that one day there will be a strain that might be able to evade the vaccine. That’s why last week the PM toughened up the current restrictions, we think that’s the right approach for now but it’s something that we’ll keep under review.’

He added: ‘We can’t rule anything about but for now [the new restrictions] we think are sufficient.’ It comes after UK Secretary of State Priti Patel admitted on an audio recording this week that she thought the UK should have closed its borders last March.

Ministers this week suspended all travel corridors and introduced new rules requiring arrivals to produce a negative coronavirus test taken up to 72 hours before departure and to self-isolate for up to 10 days after entering the UK. The decision comes after a number of new strains were detected in the UK – including one that started in Brazil and another that was found in South Africa. The entire continent of South America, as well as Portugal, has been issued with a travel ban amid fears of a ‘concerning’ Brazilian variant.

Britain has now banned all arrivals from Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo from today, Friday, January 22, to stop the spread of the South Africa COVID-19 variant, transport secretary Grant Shapps said in a tweet on Thursday, Jan. 21.

