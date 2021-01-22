Marbella, Mijas, and Three Other Municipalities Face Harsher Restrictions as Covid Rates Surge.

The municipalities of Marbella, Mijas, Estepona, Rincón de la Victoria, Alhaurín and, Malaga, have all reported a surge in cases. Incident cases per 100,000 have now passed 1,000 in most of the areas and it is fully expected that by tonight, a statement will be made by the Andalucían President, Juanma Moreno, that the above municipalities will be moved into the higher restriction level.

Malaga itself had already reached 795 infections per one hundred thousand inhabitants by Friday morning and is quickly approaching the limit of one thousand positives set by the Board. It has to be remembered that in the least few months, far more testing has been taking place in Spain.

In the last week, testing was offered in Marbella and La Cala de Mijas and only a few positives were recorded. The general public, however, does tend to forget that Andalucía consists of over 8 Million people and it is normal that these rates would be reported from certain areas. The general picture widens dramatically when you start to add all the hundreds of towns into the figures.

If not tonight, then on Monday, Jan. 25, as reviews will be taken on Mondays and Thursdays, which was mentioned by the Andalucían Vice President Juan Marín last week. As has been the case over the last few weeks, enforcement of any new restrictions would take place two days after the announcement.

In what surely will a bitter blow for businesses in these areas, a complete closure of all non-essential activities will be enforced.

