Boys attacked for throwing snowballs at a house in Lleida

TWO men, aged 34 and 41, were arrested in Tarrega, Lleida, for allegedly assaulting two students outside a high school.

The victims are two students of Moroccan origin who attend the Manuel Pedrolo High School in the town. The attackers were reportedly seeking vengeance on the two youths for throwing snowballs at their home. They also allegedly pushed the men’s father to the floor after he told them off.

According to the Catalan News Agency and SER Radio Lleida, the two men, who are brothers, took a truncheon or metal bar with them to attack the students but ended up having a fist fight. One witness claimed they had a knife, but this was not confirmed.

One of the men said to the youths “I swear I’ll kill you, when I see you I’m going to run you over”.

The Catalan Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, have increased surveillance around the school to avoid future altercations.

The two men appeared in Magistrate’s Court number 2 in Cervera, Lleida, and sentenced the detainees to four months in prison for their threats towards the two youths.

They are also banned from coming within 50 metres of them or the high school and from communicating with them for six months.

The local mayor, Alba Pijuan, condemned the actions of the two men saying that they were particularly unacceptable in an area full of teenagers.

