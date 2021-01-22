BLAZE as 40 vehicles burn in the municipal depot in Sector 20 in Almeria.

The fire started on Thursday afternoon and soon black smoke was seen by local residents. The source of the fire in Sector 20 of the Almeria polygon was not known, but around 40 cars that had been stored in the Almeria City council depot were caught up in the blaze. The vehicles were at the deport in order to be scrapped at a later date.

-- Advertisement --



The fire was attended by multiple appliances including two urban-light vehicles of the Almeria Fire Department. The area was difficult to access as it was surrounded by a double fence, but this did not stop the firefighters who were able to bring the blaze under control. The local police also attended the scene of the fire.

The alert was received at shortly before 5 pm on Thursday, January 21 and requested the urgent attention of fire crews.

Local residents were lucky as the thick smoke from the fire was blown away from houses by the wind. The column of smoke trailed high into the sky and could be seen across the city.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Blaze as 40 Vehicles Burn in Municipal Depot”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.