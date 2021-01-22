BIRMINGHAM Stabbing: 15-Year-Old Boy Killed In Broad Daylight by a gang of youths



A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in broad daylight, in a knife attack, at around 3.30pm on Linwood Road, in the Handsworth area of Birmingham, after he was reportedly attacked by a gang of youths on Thursday afternoon (January 21).

West Midlands Police said the teenage boy was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries shortly afterward.

Eye-witnesses described how the suspects were armed with knives and reported hearing gunshots ringing out, and police reported the suspects fled in a white car which then crashed into a house in Wheeler Street, just a short distance away, but no arrests have been made so far.

Alastair Orencas, the Detective Chief Inspector who is leading the homicide inquiry team, said, “This level of violence in broad daylight on a residential street is inconceivable, let alone the fact that the target was a 15-year-old boy”.

He added, “We are leaving no stone unturned in our search for those responsible and I ask anyone who knows who they are to contact us. The family of the boy has had the worst shock imaginable today and we have specialist officers with them in their time of grief”.

