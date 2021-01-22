Benidorm’s €500 windfalls

ST VALENTINE’S DAY decorations can earn €500 for every commercial business in Benidorm.

Shops, bars, restaurants and cafeterias, even private passenger transport firms who decorate their windows or vehicles with St Valentine’s Day motives, will automatically receive €500.

Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez explained that the initiative is included in the Benidorm te espera (Benidorm awaits you) campaign that is part of the town hall’s programme to alleviate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Participants have until January 26 to register for the drive that begins on February 5 and continues until March 22, as once St Valentine’s Day has come and gone, participants can now decorate for San Jose on March 19, which is also Father’s Day in Spain.

As well as €500 that is assured for all participants, there will be €3,000 for the best decoration, with €2,000 and €1,000 for the runners-up.

“The goal is to inject municipal resources in local businesses,” Perez said.

“The local government wants to contribute to revitalising the town and showing the world what awaits them in Benidorm once normality returns,” he declared.

